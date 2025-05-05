Here's a quick update before the big content update. I wanted to make the game more accessible, especially to colorblind players. The big problem was that enemy shots are red and a lot of the background is green, which made them near-invisible if you can't distinguish red/green.



For example, try to spot the grenade in this picture.

To improve on this, I've added a dark outline to enemy shots, and I've also added two optional highlighting modes.

These reduce the saturation of most of the graphics but color enemies and shots red, and wreckage either blue or green.



Comparison of standard graphics with highlighting mode.

This should help a variety of players who want clearer visuals. You can also combine this with reduced background visibility and deactivate particles, etc to get visuals that are easier to see.

Full list of updates: