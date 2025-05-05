(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

In the past few days, we have tried our best to fix the bugs that affected the game experience before, and optimized some game content.

The specific content is as follows:

BUG

The second BOSS: Queen of Thorns, after the update, the two battle phases of this BOSS will be divided into two different enemies. In this way, the BUG that may be caused after the death of the first battle phase of the BOSS is fixed. Fixed the bug that the blocking skill action of "Karin" was played incorrectly. Fixed the bug that the Holy Light Array would block the pickup.

Repair and optimization

New character attributes: attack speed. Skill CD reduction, skill recovery rate and energy recovery speed display. Survivor mode. Now every 500 experience points on the ground will be absorbed once. The artifact "Ice Phoenix" has been temporarily removed. "Fizi"'s Wind Chime Pattern will be accompanied by the attack effect of the current highest attribute blessing. The character's ray detection is moved from the feet to the center of the character The blessing statue selection interface displays the blessing information by default (this item will optimize the controller experience).

If you encounter a bug after the update, please contact us.

Our email address is:

hunterwing@163.com

That's all~

I hope you like our game~

Thank you again for your support~

ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )