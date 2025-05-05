 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18345827 Edited 5 May 2025 – 12:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added "Friend Names" general setting to enable / disable the usage of your friends' names in in-game messages from ZEPHON.

General

  • Better effect for Shield Dome.
  • Clarified that Abkhan Hoard only gives rewards when killed by a unit.
  • Rogue Operative AI no longer augments summoned units.

Balance

  • Increased Mangled Chelae attacks from 1 to 2.
  • Reduced Mangled Chelae damage from 1.5 to 1.
  • Increased Mangled Chelae armor penetration from 0 to 1.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Enthralled by the Erelim giving loyalty penalty to all buildings instead of just the headquarters.
  • Fixed select next unit key binding not working correctly.
  • Fixed killing a unit with an operation or player ability sometimes incorrectly giving experience and changing morale.
  • Fixed Essence Syphon not triggering on non-primary targets.
  • Fixed killing a unit with an operation or player ability not counting in the statistics.
  • Fixed killing a city with an operation or player ability not condemning the player.
  • Fixed Fallen Soldier's properties mentioning starting with an Outrider twice.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when reflecting Defense Grid.
  • Fixed Gladial Emanator not working on Dance of the Erelim.
  • Fixed not using the most powerful of overlapping per-building modifiers (e.g. Performance Broadcasts).
  • Fixed an issue with The Last Days of Earth in multiplayer where sides for human players could get mixed up.
  • Fixed The Deep not appearing for non-host players in multiplayer.
  • Fixed Honorable Aristocrat's The Deep question not being tied to retrieving the Cornucopia personally and gaining the achievement.
  • Fixed NeoDuke pronouns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481171
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1481172
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1481173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link