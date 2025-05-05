New
- Added "Friend Names" general setting to enable / disable the usage of your friends' names in in-game messages from ZEPHON.
General
- Better effect for Shield Dome.
- Clarified that Abkhan Hoard only gives rewards when killed by a unit.
- Rogue Operative AI no longer augments summoned units.
Balance
- Increased Mangled Chelae attacks from 1 to 2.
- Reduced Mangled Chelae damage from 1.5 to 1.
- Increased Mangled Chelae armor penetration from 0 to 1.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Enthralled by the Erelim giving loyalty penalty to all buildings instead of just the headquarters.
- Fixed select next unit key binding not working correctly.
- Fixed killing a unit with an operation or player ability sometimes incorrectly giving experience and changing morale.
- Fixed Essence Syphon not triggering on non-primary targets.
- Fixed killing a unit with an operation or player ability not counting in the statistics.
- Fixed killing a city with an operation or player ability not condemning the player.
- Fixed Fallen Soldier's properties mentioning starting with an Outrider twice.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when reflecting Defense Grid.
- Fixed Gladial Emanator not working on Dance of the Erelim.
- Fixed not using the most powerful of overlapping per-building modifiers (e.g. Performance Broadcasts).
- Fixed an issue with The Last Days of Earth in multiplayer where sides for human players could get mixed up.
- Fixed The Deep not appearing for non-host players in multiplayer.
- Fixed Honorable Aristocrat's The Deep question not being tied to retrieving the Cornucopia personally and gaining the achievement.
- Fixed NeoDuke pronouns.
