In today's update we're adding a few variations to some buildings such as the quick travel post or the fuel depot, as well as fixing a bug with the recycle confirmation UI.
New Content:
Added new bus stop (available in the Carpenter shop) and quick travel post.
Added new color variations to the fuel depot.
New fence: Reeds
Improvements:
- Added two new loading screen tips for petting dogs and fence selection.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed visual bug in the recycle/flatten confirmation prompts.
