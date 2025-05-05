In today's update we're adding a few variations to some buildings such as the quick travel post or the fuel depot, as well as fixing a bug with the recycle confirmation UI.

New Content:

Added new bus stop (available in the Carpenter shop) and quick travel post.

Added new color variations to the fuel depot.

New fence: Reeds

Improvements:

Added two new loading screen tips for petting dogs and fence selection.

Bugfixes: