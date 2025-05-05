 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345657 Edited 5 May 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In today's update we're adding a few variations to some buildings such as the quick travel post or the fuel depot, as well as fixing a bug with the recycle confirmation UI.

New Content:

  • Added new bus stop (available in the Carpenter shop) and quick travel post.

  • Added new color variations to the fuel depot.

  • New fence: Reeds

Improvements:

  • Added two new loading screen tips for petting dogs and fence selection.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed visual bug in the recycle/flatten confirmation prompts.

