8 May 2025 Build 18345614 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC
The second SubwaySim 2 patch is now available which contains fixes and several improvements based on your feedback!

Here's the complete changelog:

  • Added more options for maximum framerate

  • Maximum framerate "off" now unlocks framerate properly instead of capping to 62 FPS

  • Career mode: Saves now also show up in the load menu as "career" saves (instead of a generic "save game")

  • Career mode: Predicted session play time will now match actual gameplay duration

  • Career mode: Sessions can now terminate at any station that allows take-overs. Player will be asked to walk to despawn point

  • Career mode: Interactables can now be operated until the train has departed

  • Fixed Signal Go R2 (couldn't display Hp4)

  • Fixed Daisy configuration at U and Kfo. They now show "U1 Do Not Enter" instead of "1 Do Not Enter"

  • Adjusted door audio volume for Berlin vehicles

  • AI trains are no longer taking passengers into the sidings

  • Depot doors should block player now

  • Fixed culling issue on BR474

  • ELA request to activate automatic announcements will only come if the player is at the platform

  • HK can now properly unlock doors in B and C coach above 40 km/h as well

  • Fixed broken track at U/8

  • Issue#24: Aligned Fahrsperre placements to sleepers

  • Issue#61: Shortened third rail at Nollendorfplatz

  • River should look less grey on medium graphics settings

  • MO station fixes

  • A3L92 mesh bug fixes

  • Added missing localization for track plan for CN/ES/FR/IT/PL/PT

Stay tuned for more patches in the future. Your valuable feedback is always appreciated and helps the development proccess.

Changed files in this update

