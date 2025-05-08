The second SubwaySim 2 patch is now available which contains fixes and several improvements based on your feedback!
Here's the complete changelog:
Added more options for maximum framerate
Maximum framerate "off" now unlocks framerate properly instead of capping to 62 FPS
Career mode: Saves now also show up in the load menu as "career" saves (instead of a generic "save game")
Career mode: Predicted session play time will now match actual gameplay duration
Career mode: Sessions can now terminate at any station that allows take-overs. Player will be asked to walk to despawn point
Career mode: Interactables can now be operated until the train has departed
Fixed Signal Go R2 (couldn't display Hp4)
Fixed Daisy configuration at U and Kfo. They now show "U1 Do Not Enter" instead of "1 Do Not Enter"
Adjusted door audio volume for Berlin vehicles
AI trains are no longer taking passengers into the sidings
Depot doors should block player now
Fixed culling issue on BR474
ELA request to activate automatic announcements will only come if the player is at the platform
HK can now properly unlock doors in B and C coach above 40 km/h as well
Fixed broken track at U/8
Issue#24: Aligned Fahrsperre placements to sleepers
Issue#61: Shortened third rail at Nollendorfplatz
River should look less grey on medium graphics settings
MO station fixes
A3L92 mesh bug fixes
Added missing localization for track plan for CN/ES/FR/IT/PL/PT
Stay tuned for more patches in the future. Your valuable feedback is always appreciated and helps the development proccess.
