The second SubwaySim 2 patch is now available which contains fixes and several improvements based on your feedback!

Here's the complete changelog:

Added more options for maximum framerate

Maximum framerate "off" now unlocks framerate properly instead of capping to 62 FPS

Career mode: Saves now also show up in the load menu as "career" saves (instead of a generic "save game")

Career mode: Predicted session play time will now match actual gameplay duration

Career mode: Sessions can now terminate at any station that allows take-overs. Player will be asked to walk to despawn point

Career mode: Interactables can now be operated until the train has departed

Fixed Signal Go R2 (couldn't display Hp4)

Fixed Daisy configuration at U and Kfo. They now show "U1 Do Not Enter" instead of "1 Do Not Enter"

Adjusted door audio volume for Berlin vehicles

AI trains are no longer taking passengers into the sidings

Depot doors should block player now

Fixed culling issue on BR474

ELA request to activate automatic announcements will only come if the player is at the platform

HK can now properly unlock doors in B and C coach above 40 km/h as well

Fixed broken track at U/8

Issue#24: Aligned Fahrsperre placements to sleepers

Issue#61: Shortened third rail at Nollendorfplatz

River should look less grey on medium graphics settings

MO station fixes

A3L92 mesh bug fixes