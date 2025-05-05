Once again, first up, I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who has purchased a copy of the game pack. When I was creating it, I was really anxious about the reception such a strange pack of ancient games would receive and steeled myself for some pretty negative reactions to clunky, glitchy games, so having such wonderful reviews and reactions so far really warms my heart, and I want you to know I appreciate each and every person that has taken the time to do so. As a solo developer with very little knowledge of how to market a game these days, it really helps get the word out to those who might enjoy the pack.

A new update (v1.1.2) has just been released to match the Beta branch (thanks to everyone who helped test - it was really useful). It includes the following changes:

Main Client

Cleaned up a small memory leak

Protector II

Now correctly unlocks the last level

Now allows switching to hardcore mode as it should

Cardian

Fixed broken card display when opening boosters in the shop

My Pet Protector

Fixed minor display issues during certain work sequences

Arkandian Crusade/Revenant

Your Crusade character will no longer be replaced by your Revenant character when you fight the prison guard

Achievements!

Achievements are now enabled.

Because of the method of wrapping the Flash games, it's a slightly awkward system. You may find that achievements don't award at the right times sometimes - they'll likely award when you return to the main screen, the menu, or flip between screens. This is a result of the nature of the Flash games and the old achievement trackers.

I've enabled only a few for now; there will be more to come soon. It's a long process to add them for each game, but I'm committed to having at least 2 or 3 for each game. (I'm limited to 100 max currently, but that will likely increase.)

Beta 'update' branch

Going forward, this branch will contain any upcoming update at regular intervals in order to allow you to test and report any issues.

Please keep in mind that I'm a single developer working with lots of very old, very complicated (for Flash) games. It's sometimes going to be unstable and have issues — please stick to the main branch if this bothers you.