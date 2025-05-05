Made reservists follow the player when using call to arms.

Fixed guards gathering at the same spot while patrolling.

Fixed crows gliding on the ground after falling.

Fixed villagers wielding weapons when player puts them directly in their equipment slots.

Fixed some of the missing localization for Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Fixed villagers immediately running away when hired until another command is given.

Fixed "Crown of the Herd" achievement not being awarded unless an animal has exactly 10/10 stats.

Fixed a crash when inspecting pet cats as a client in co-op.

Fixed a crash when disassembling roads as a client in co-op.

Fixed a crash when selling pets as a client in co-op.