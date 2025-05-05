 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345429 Edited 5 May 2025 – 11:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made reservists follow the player when using call to arms.

  • Fixed guards gathering at the same spot while patrolling.

  • Fixed crows gliding on the ground after falling.

  • Fixed villagers wielding weapons when player puts them directly in their equipment slots.

  • Fixed some of the missing localization for Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

  • Fixed villagers immediately running away when hired until another command is given.

  • Fixed "Crown of the Herd" achievement not being awarded unless an animal has exactly 10/10 stats.

  • Fixed a crash when inspecting pet cats as a client in co-op.

  • Fixed a crash when disassembling roads as a client in co-op.

  • Fixed a crash when selling pets as a client in co-op.

  • Fixed a crash related to villagers fishing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1812451
