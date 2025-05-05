-
Made reservists follow the player when using call to arms.
-
Fixed guards gathering at the same spot while patrolling.
-
Fixed crows gliding on the ground after falling.
-
Fixed villagers wielding weapons when player puts them directly in their equipment slots.
-
Fixed some of the missing localization for Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
-
Fixed villagers immediately running away when hired until another command is given.
-
Fixed "Crown of the Herd" achievement not being awarded unless an animal has exactly 10/10 stats.
-
Fixed a crash when inspecting pet cats as a client in co-op.
-
Fixed a crash when disassembling roads as a client in co-op.
-
Fixed a crash when selling pets as a client in co-op.
-
Fixed a crash related to villagers fishing.
Hotfix [May 5]
