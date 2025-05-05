 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345428 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-knife attack speed decreased from 0.6s cooldown -> 0.65s
-pocket SMG spread reduced from 2.4 -> 1.9
-sawn-off spread reduced from 2 -> 1.75
-enabled Steam Cloud for save files
-fixed eye bug with full default outfits
-some code changes, if you encounter any new bugs or issues, please report them in the Discord bug forum

Changed files in this update

