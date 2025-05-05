-knife attack speed decreased from 0.6s cooldown -> 0.65s
-pocket SMG spread reduced from 2.4 -> 1.9
-sawn-off spread reduced from 2 -> 1.75
-enabled Steam Cloud for save files
-fixed eye bug with full default outfits
-some code changes, if you encounter any new bugs or issues, please report them in the Discord bug forum
Version 0.1.2.520
Update notes via Steam Community
-knife attack speed decreased from 0.6s cooldown -> 0.65s
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update