Hey guys! Been a while, but here we go again. This is a pretty considerable update because there is now a final boss you can try to tackle. It is quite difficult and requires good item synergies, so get crafting. :)
There are also two new characters:
- The jellyfish gains increased firerate, but also has a chance to spawn lightning when you hit an enemy. This chance can be increased by a certain module.
- The crab has a lot of armour, and has a chance upon kill to spawn a smaller crab on your side. This crab follows you around, equips a copy of your weapon and has a set duration of a minute. The chance can also be increased by a module. (might be a bit busted, oops)
The ammo system has been scrapped: I felt that it didn't add anything besides annoyance and it would ruin your run whatever happened if you ran out of ammo. Alongside this, the consumables also now don't get consumed, instead they just run on a cooldown so you can keep using them - they are VERY strong now, they are due nerfs but take advantage of them now :)
Also: MUSIC! The music has been entirely changed, thanks a lot to Tim Kulig for providing the music royalty free! All of the titles are listed inside the game credits in the main menu.
Please remember to leave a review, it helps a ton!
Changelog:
-
added final boss fight
-
added item shop terminal - buy up to 4 items from one terminal
-
added camera effect when killing enemies
-
added effect when dying
-
added dynamic camera size changes during gameplay
-
added the sun in the background of the main menu
-
added new music (each boss has its own theme too)
-
added effects for the module screen
-
added crown icon to signal when you have beat the game with a character
-
changed boss strength - they’re basically all buffed in some way
-
changed dungeon generation
-
changed boss fights and the gauntlet to be in a room inside the dungeon
-
changed effects for magnum opus
-
removed the ammo system - weapons now no longer require ammo to shoot
-
fixed numerous crashes, bugs and exploits (let me know of any more!!)
-
improved clarity when displaying stats for items
-
buffed numerous modules - things like “Increase critical chance by 10%” no longer increase your chance by 10% of your weapon’s original chance and now give a flat 10%.
-
buffed numerous enemies - faster projectiles and faster movement speeds
-
buffed armadillo - increased starting armour and you now replenish 1 armour per kill
-
buffed fish - you now have a chance to cause an explosion on kill
-
buffed horse - you now have a starting shield value of 3, however it still does not have base shield regen - you will have to gain the shield back if you lose it through items or modules
-
many, many others...
Changed files in this update