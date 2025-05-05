Hey guys! Been a while, but here we go again. This is a pretty considerable update because there is now a final boss you can try to tackle. It is quite difficult and requires good item synergies, so get crafting. :)

There are also two new characters:

The jellyfish gains increased firerate, but also has a chance to spawn lightning when you hit an enemy. This chance can be increased by a certain module.

The crab has a lot of armour, and has a chance upon kill to spawn a smaller crab on your side. This crab follows you around, equips a copy of your weapon and has a set duration of a minute. The chance can also be increased by a module. (might be a bit busted, oops)

The ammo system has been scrapped: I felt that it didn't add anything besides annoyance and it would ruin your run whatever happened if you ran out of ammo. Alongside this, the consumables also now don't get consumed, instead they just run on a cooldown so you can keep using them - they are VERY strong now, they are due nerfs but take advantage of them now :)

Also: MUSIC! The music has been entirely changed, thanks a lot to Tim Kulig for providing the music royalty free! All of the titles are listed inside the game credits in the main menu.

Please remember to leave a review, it helps a ton!

Changelog: