[Butterfly]After entering Dana for the first time, you can teleport there from any Jiru outdoor location.

[Butterfly]You can now teleport to anywhere Jiru outdoor locations can reach from any Dana outdoor locations.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Bufo Caeruleus

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Chainsaw Scarecrow

[Dana]You can now find that local human survivors are using an interesting method to fight against machine infiltration.

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次进入达那之后，可以从任何吉鲁岛室外区域用蝴蝶之翼传送过去。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以从达那的室外区域传送到任何吉鲁岛室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了布夫卡里洛略斯的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了电锯稻草人的条目。

【达那】你现在可以发现当地的人类幸存者在使用某种欢乐的方式对抗机械生物的渗透。

