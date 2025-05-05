Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01a Update Patch

Dear Reforgers,

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support and tolerance towards Age of Refoging: The Freelands. As an independent game studio, we are well aware of the many issues that existed when the official version was launched, including unresolved bugs and imbalance, which have caused you inconvenience in your gaming experience. We sincerely apologize for this.

AOR is a massive, complex sandbox CRPG that has been the result of seven years of hard work and dreams. We should have, and truly wanted to, spend more time polishing it, but due to financial constraints, the studio is on the brink of collapse, and we had no choice but to launch the game in its current state. Currently, we are fully committed to optimization efforts and aim to gradually improve the game's quality through future updates. Your feedback is crucial to us. Whether through the Steam discussion forum's bug report thread or community channels such as Discord, we will carefully collect and evaluate every suggestion. Though we are unable to respond to each one individually due to limited resources, your feedback is of the utmost importance to us.

Over the past week, we have released multiple patches containing fixes and optimizations. If possible, we kindly ask you to leave us a positive review on Steam. This is of utmost importance to us—positive reviews can help more players discover the game and provide us with some income support, which is the only way for our team to survive and continue optimizing the game. Every positive review you give us is helping us stay alive and allowing “Age of Reforging” to go further. Thank you for your understanding and support! We are fully aware that despite some remaining bugs and imperfections after this update, we hope that version 1.01 will be a stable version that allows everyone to enjoy the game. We will continue to update and refine Age of Reforging in the future.

Finally, thank you again for your understanding and support. The road to indie gaming is not easy, and it is your support that allows us to hold on to our dreams and original intentions. Freelands: The Age of Reforging is a sandbox CRPG game that we have created together with you. It is our dream, and we hope it can be your world. Together to make it even better!

P.S.: If you encounter an issue where the character does not appear when starting the game from the main menu, please first try verifying the game's integrity via Steam. Based on our investigations, most issues related to loading or being unable to start the game are caused by damaged game files during updates. To verify integrity, locate “Age of Reofring” in your Steam library, right-click on the game, select “Properties,” then scroll down to “Install Game Files” and choose “Verify Integrity of Game Files.”

**

Update Notes:**

New Content

Added three new herbal essences that can be extracted without alchemy skill and used to increase your initial alchemy skill.

There is now a chance to obtain specific legendary weapons from the final treasure chests in high-difficulty dungeons.

Added a cinematic sequence when players claim ownership of Castle Curtis ; all town NPCs will now declare their loyalty to the player as their lord.

NPC heroes will now spontaneously form adventure parties and explore the world map.



Improvements

The attributes and potential of target characters are now visible in the hire and captive windows.



The enemy type configuration for mercenary random quests has been improved, resulting in more diverse and reasonable enemy types.

Additional wood resource has been added to the world map for collection.

Added more fish that can be picked up on the beach of Velasis Island to prevent food shortages on the island.

Overall improved the attributes of arena champions to better align their levels with the current level system.

Players can now heal any caravan member by opening the medical interface at the caravan camp.

Players can now repair any caravan member's equipment by opening the repair interface at a caravan camp.

Followers and summoned creatures will no longer charge proactively in encounters.

Caravan support choices made during encounters will now be recorded.

The bard's lute can now be used for normal attacks!

Added a dialogue option to repair equipment for all town blacksmiths.

Added a window for stacking items internally in the warehouse and backpack windows.

Added maps for many dungeon scenes.



BUG FIXES:

General

Fixed an issue where arrow recipes could not be permanently learned.

Fixed a critical issue that prevented players from returning to the world map.

Added a close button to the map interface and fixed an issue where the “No Map” prompt was obstructed.

Fixed a bug where the passive effect of the Summon Lightning Staff was not activating.

Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning consumed stamina instead of magic.

Fixed an issue where multiple world map scenes were inaccessible.

Optimized character movement navigation in the ancient treasure vault on Velasis Island.

Fixed an issue where merchants and villagers were getting stuck near Hanke Village.

Fixed an issue where multiple achievements could not be unlocked.

Fixed an issue where closing the crafting window during the crafting process would cause the crafting function to freeze.

Quests:

Velasis Island:

Ancient Treasury: Fixed a bug where the water leading to the inner treasure vault would rise to its original position after decryption was completed and the game was loaded.

Ancient Treasury: Fixed a bug where the external bridge and the water storage area in front of the hidden room inside would return to their original positions after decryption was completed.

Stirrup Town:

A Missing Slave: Fixed a bug where the quest would fail after killing the slave trader in the normal flow.

Miasma Swamp:

Ancient Treasures: Fixed a problem where the conversation with the elf priest would freeze.

Ancient Treasures: Fixed an issue where, if you did not accept the quest from Edwine and destroyed the Soul Crystal prematurely, the dialogue option to leave would not appear when speaking to Edwine.

A Doctor's Conscience: Fixed a problem where there was a chance that the quest item would not drop after killing the Toad Lord.

Castle Thinwood:

Swineherd' Problem: Fixed a problem where the quest would not update after the pigs entered the pigsty.

The Successor of Castle Thinwood: Fixed a problem where Elia would be deleted after joining the party.

Green Town:

Seeking Roots: Fixed an issue where the quest item was not in Rona's cabinet.

Starfall Canyon

Secret Temple: Fixed an issue where the door would close again after loading a save file when the door to the room where the coin of fate was placed was opened.



Brea Forest:

Believer: Fixed an issue where believers who were bitten to death did not revive and the quest failed.

An Adventure: Fixed an issue where using ranged attacks to forcefully kill units within the trigger range of a plot event would still trigger the normal plot sequence even after the units were dead.

Desolate fort Arena:

Disappeared young villagers: Fixed an issue where the quest stage did not update after killing the gladiator Cartus on the world map.

Big Market:

Marlon's problem: Fixed an issue where the dialogue avatar was displayed incorrectly after triggering related storyline battles.

Northerner Arena:

ConflictAt The River's End: Fixed an issue where the quest could not be submitted to Lorenzo after completing stage three of the quest. Fixed an issue where the rune stone was not obtained after completing the quest.

Warden Forest:

A Lost Sould: Fixed an issue where the quest was not marked as completed after completing it.

Balancing Adjustments: