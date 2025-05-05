 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345170 Edited 5 May 2025 – 10:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.修复好感成就（第五次尝试，希望能修掉）
2.优化第五章异空地图，使其路线更清晰
3.修复小神B配音有几句异常文件损坏
4.修改格林姆妮剧情有一个错别字
【请帅气的你记得看好感剧情，也就是基地的Q版小人！！】
【好感剧情比主线还丰富哦！！！爱你】
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1213302
