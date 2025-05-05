 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345161
Update notes via Steam Community

  • NEW FEATURE: Save/Load Campaign Feature added. Now you can save the tokens and battlemap you've created and load it in any campaign you want.

  • NEW FEATURE: Notification system added. Now DM will receive notifications on various systems when the system completes the target action.

  • NEW QoL: Now you can click on images that are loaded to change the with another image

  • Bug fixes on enemy token creation for DM

  • Bug fixes on token dragging system

