-
NEW FEATURE: Save/Load Campaign Feature added. Now you can save the tokens and battlemap you've created and load it in any campaign you want.
-
NEW FEATURE: Notification system added. Now DM will receive notifications on various systems when the system completes the target action.
-
NEW QoL: Now you can click on images that are loaded to change the with another image
-
Bug fixes on enemy token creation for DM
-
Bug fixes on token dragging system
Patch Notes - 1.4.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update