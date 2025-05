Hello everyone!

Switchblade is now released after a year in development! I hope it was worth the wait and that you enjoy it.

So what now?

I'm going to take a much needed break, and after maybe a week or so push a build for bug fixes or feedback I may have missed. I may have small plans for additional features in the future, but I'm not going to announce anything in case I can't deliver.

Thanks,

Noba