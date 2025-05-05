 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18345010 Edited 5 May 2025 – 10:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this update we have did some fixes and improvements

Changes:
  • VIP bonuses no longer affect rewards given by game modes with fixed rewards. This is because fixed rewards are designed to balance the cost/reward ratio. However, the effects will remain in place throughout the rest of the game, except for challenges and the Infinite Tower mode (as is already the case for permanent multipliers and those given by subscription plans)
Improvements:

  • Redesigned level up notification UI

  • Improved Multiplayer connectivity

Balance:

  • Cockroach Swarm: now the maximum Cockroach on the battlefield limit to win the game is 5

  • Imperial Seal: 1 General, 2 Mages and 2 Soldiers now are required to spawn Magic Emperor

Fixes:
  • Fixed various translations

