Hi everyone, in this update we have did some fixes and improvements
Changes:
- VIP bonuses no longer affect rewards given by game modes with fixed rewards. This is because fixed rewards are designed to balance the cost/reward ratio. However, the effects will remain in place throughout the rest of the game, except for challenges and the Infinite Tower mode (as is already the case for permanent multipliers and those given by subscription plans)
Improvements:
-
Redesigned level up notification UI
-
Improved Multiplayer connectivity
Balance:
-
Cockroach Swarm: now the maximum Cockroach on the battlefield limit to win the game is 5
-
Imperial Seal: 1 General, 2 Mages and 2 Soldiers now are required to spawn Magic Emperor
Fixes:
- Fixed various translations
