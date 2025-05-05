Dear Community,

Thanks a lot for your support and understanding during this tough time. We really appreciate your patience and believing in our project, especially considering the circumstances we have faced due to the war in Ukraine, which has impacted our development pace.

Your continued support, feedback, and activity in the community are a real help to us. They give us the energy to keep working on our binary computer despite all the difficulties. We appreciate every comment and every word of encouragement you give us.

We strive to meet your expectations and create a high-quality and engaging program that will allow you to master assembler. We're working hard to get the full learning program to you as soon as we can.

Thank you for staying with us. Your support is invaluable to us.

We're happy to announce the release of a series of learning materials for assembler programming. Right now, the lessons are available in Ukrainian. You can find them in the game folder in a file called "lessons-ukr.pdf". In the near future, we'll add lessons in English and other languages.

Sincerely,

The Development Team