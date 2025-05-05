• Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed incorrectly the first time during special online levels.
• Fixed a bug that caused incorrect leaderboard rankings under specific conditions after uploading a score in special online levels.
• Fixed boundary issues and oversized checkpoints in some levels.
• Removed the countdown timer display in special online levels.
By the way, the special level Shuhei's Gauntlet is now live! Beat Shuhei Yoshida’s record to unlock his exclusive outfit!
Changed files in this update