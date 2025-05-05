 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18344922 Edited 5 May 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed incorrectly the first time during special online levels.
• Fixed a bug that caused incorrect leaderboard rankings under specific conditions after uploading a score in special online levels.
• Fixed boundary issues and oversized checkpoints in some levels.
• Removed the countdown timer display in special online levels.

By the way, the special level Shuhei's Gauntlet is now live! Beat Shuhei Yoshida’s record to unlock his exclusive outfit!

