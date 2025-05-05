• Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed incorrectly the first time during special online levels.

• Fixed a bug that caused incorrect leaderboard rankings under specific conditions after uploading a score in special online levels.

• Fixed boundary issues and oversized checkpoints in some levels.

• Removed the countdown timer display in special online levels.

By the way, the special level Shuhei's Gauntlet is now live! Beat Shuhei Yoshida’s record to unlock his exclusive outfit!