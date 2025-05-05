This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Thank you for your patience!

Between you all finding a few more bugs we needed to squash, and a few team members getting sick (that's a different kind of bug!), we have one more patch for the experimental branch ready before we go into full 0.8 release!

Changelog

Fixed getting stuck at the hairdresser if all you changed is your beard style or color

Fixed getting stuck in the entrance of the Parking Garage at 16 2nd Ave

Fixed some issues with clicking on buildings in VoogleMaps view

Fixed some wall collider issues in a room of the L1 residential building

Fixed hand truck spawner and delivery spot were partially in the wall in the L1 residential building

Fixed the Casino boat volume was not connected to the "Competitor Store Volume" slider

Fixed some headquarters shifts were not being removed properly

Fixed if you sell an item in the Interior Design mode, it wouldn't remove the employee from the scheduled hours

Fixed issue if the store closed as a customer first walked in, they would "return" items they had never grabbed

"Probably" Fixed

These two items were a bit tricky, but we believe we got them fixed! If you see something like these, though, be sure to let us know as many details in a bug report as you can!

Fixed - Manhattan Movers error with items attached to a desk

Fixed - issue where the player would glitch while buying items when the new hour hit

Thank you!

Thank you for all the feedback and helping us get this update ready for its full release!

~Hovgaard Games and the Big Ambitions Team