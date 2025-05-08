 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18344880 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE 15.1 PATCH NOTES

Update summary

Fixes:

  • Campaign - Crash on new day in campaign while having a lot of characters and perks fixed

  • Campaign - Player can now access stash and assets in standalone plotlines again

  • Campaign - Bonus objective 'Get loot' removed from missions where it did not make sense

  • Campaign - Cold Strike will now trigger in standalone plotlines

  • Campaign - Baker's loot bonus label is now updating correctly in campaign character selection

  • Co-op - Client-side duplication of loot bags when another client joins in progress fixed

  • Co-op - Incorrect animation of hand on startup fixed. Clients should not look like holding bag anymore

  • Co-op - Urban Legends - Client should not longer get stuck in blackscreen after change of Urban Legend

  • Urban Legends - Character duplication in Urban Legends should no longer happen

  • Urban legends - Kill Hielo - Rodiac Jupiter has her equipment again

  • Missions - Mic Drop reward is increased

  • Mic Drop - Bots should interact with fireworks better

  • Mic Drop - The number of the truck with fireworks is now randomized

  • Mic Drop - If player gets downed while loading fireworks, they should no longer lose control over weapons

  • Mic Drop - Clipboard spawn locations revised due to player feedback

  • Mic Drop - Clipboard should no longer spawn under bottles

  • Payback/Mic Drop - Interactions should no longer reset FOV to default

  • Equipment - Client should see shuriken’s/brick’s/throwing knife’s hit mark when it hits an enemy/civilian again

  • Equipment - Shuriken/Throwing knife is on longer hilariously spinning when hit a teammate or a door

  • Bonus objective ¨Finish the mission within 5 minutes¨ is should visualize correctly for clients again

  • AI heisters should prioritize helping player if downed in stealth

Known issues:

  • Voice chat for consoles is not available at this time.

