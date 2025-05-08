UPDATE 15.1 PATCH NOTES
Update summary
Fixes:
-
Campaign - Crash on new day in campaign while having a lot of characters and perks fixed
-
Campaign - Player can now access stash and assets in standalone plotlines again
-
Campaign - Bonus objective 'Get loot' removed from missions where it did not make sense
-
Campaign - Cold Strike will now trigger in standalone plotlines
-
Campaign - Baker's loot bonus label is now updating correctly in campaign character selection
-
Co-op - Client-side duplication of loot bags when another client joins in progress fixed
-
Co-op - Incorrect animation of hand on startup fixed. Clients should not look like holding bag anymore
-
Co-op - Urban Legends - Client should not longer get stuck in blackscreen after change of Urban Legend
-
Urban Legends - Character duplication in Urban Legends should no longer happen
-
Urban legends - Kill Hielo - Rodiac Jupiter has her equipment again
-
Missions - Mic Drop reward is increased
-
Mic Drop - Bots should interact with fireworks better
-
Mic Drop - The number of the truck with fireworks is now randomized
-
Mic Drop - If player gets downed while loading fireworks, they should no longer lose control over weapons
-
Mic Drop - Clipboard spawn locations revised due to player feedback
-
Mic Drop - Clipboard should no longer spawn under bottles
-
Payback/Mic Drop - Interactions should no longer reset FOV to default
-
Equipment - Client should see shuriken’s/brick’s/throwing knife’s hit mark when it hits an enemy/civilian again
-
Equipment - Shuriken/Throwing knife is on longer hilariously spinning when hit a teammate or a door
-
Bonus objective ¨Finish the mission within 5 minutes¨ is should visualize correctly for clients again
-
AI heisters should prioritize helping player if downed in stealth
Known issues:
- Voice chat for consoles is not available at this time.
