UPDATE 15.1 PATCH NOTES

Fixes:

Campaign - Crash on new day in campaign while having a lot of characters and perks fixed

Campaign - Player can now access stash and assets in standalone plotlines again

Campaign - Bonus objective 'Get loot' removed from missions where it did not make sense

Campaign - Cold Strike will now trigger in standalone plotlines

Campaign - Baker's loot bonus label is now updating correctly in campaign character selection

Co-op - Client-side duplication of loot bags when another client joins in progress fixed

Co-op - Incorrect animation of hand on startup fixed. Clients should not look like holding bag anymore

Co-op - Urban Legends - Client should not longer get stuck in blackscreen after change of Urban Legend

Urban Legends - Character duplication in Urban Legends should no longer happen

Urban legends - Kill Hielo - Rodiac Jupiter has her equipment again

Missions - Mic Drop reward is increased

Mic Drop - Bots should interact with fireworks better

Mic Drop - The number of the truck with fireworks is now randomized

Mic Drop - If player gets downed while loading fireworks, they should no longer lose control over weapons

Mic Drop - Clipboard spawn locations revised due to player feedback

Mic Drop - Clipboard should no longer spawn under bottles

Payback/Mic Drop - Interactions should no longer reset FOV to default

Equipment - Client should see shuriken’s/brick’s/throwing knife’s hit mark when it hits an enemy/civilian again

Equipment - Shuriken/Throwing knife is on longer hilariously spinning when hit a teammate or a door

Bonus objective ¨Finish the mission within 5 minutes¨ is should visualize correctly for clients again