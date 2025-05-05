Captains,

The following changes were applied today, May 5:

Raw Resource Supply

NPC traders have significantly increased deliveries across the Caribbean, improving the overall availability of raw resources.

Sailing Tunes

Improved rudder penalty mechanics (speed loss during sustained turning). Lighter vessels are now performing better in sustained turns and lose less acceleration during turning.

Improved rudder efficiency: the drop in effectiveness at speeds below 40% is now smoother.

Please, let us know how lighter and medium vessels feel during turning after this improvement. This change will affect player AND NPC ships.

Spotlight image from Captain Gustavus Adolphus from the February 2022 screenshot competition.