MateEngine 1.7.2 – Steam Workshop Update

This update introduces official Steam Workshop support!

You can now upload your own characters to the Workshop using .VRM or .ME files — and it's super easy!

How to Upload .VRM / .ME Files

Import your .VRM or .ME file into MateEngine as usual.

Click on the Models tab to access the updated character menu.

Hold the Upload button for 5 seconds on the character you want to upload.

The file will be uploaded to the Steam Workshop! Once done, you can edit the Workshop page directly.

Note: This feature is currently experimental and in public beta for testing purposes!

There may be bugs or missing features.

If your avatar doesn't upload to Steam, it might be due to the avatar image being too large.

We recommend using a .png file under 600 KB in size for best results.

**

Important: You have to restart MateEngine once you download models!**

Before Uploading

Make sure the following fields are filled out:

Name

Version

Author

Thumbnail image

You can either embed an image in the VRM metadata (check the tutorials), or manually add one in the Thumbnails folder.

Important Files & Folders

Location:

C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Shinymoon\MateEngineX

Steam Workshop – Contains downloaded Workshop files.

Thumbnails – Add or replace model preview images here.

avatars.json – Stores your uploaded model’s Steam Mod IDs and image paths. Keep it safe to avoid duplicate uploads!

Important Notice

By uploading a model, you confirm that you own the rights or license to distribute it.

MateEngine is not responsible for any unauthorized uploads.

Always respect copyright and licensing terms!