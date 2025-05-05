-
🗣️ Added sound parameter to choose frequency of narrator's voices in levels (Always / First try only / Never)
⚡ Improved performance in all levels time- attack levels in the game
💎 Adjustment of the diamond trophy on the "Cannonball" level to make it a little easier
🪲 Correction of a rare bug causing the end-of-demo screen to appear in the client player even when playing with the full version of the game
🟣 Adjustment of the gas speed in several Rumble Jungle XION levels to make them a little easier
♠️ Adjustment of the spike collision zones to make them a little smaller, and jumps over spikes more pleasant
📜 Added missing names to credits
⚾ Fixed a bug on St0nks' homerun that allowed him to trigger it several times in a row on the same target
