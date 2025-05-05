 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18344829
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🗣️ Added sound parameter to choose frequency of narrator's voices in levels (Always / First try only / Never)

  • ⚡ Improved performance in all levels time- attack levels in the game

  • 💎 Adjustment of the diamond trophy on the "Cannonball" level to make it a little easier

  • 🪲 Correction of a rare bug causing the end-of-demo screen to appear in the client player even when playing with the full version of the game

  • 🟣 Adjustment of the gas speed in several Rumble Jungle XION levels to make them a little easier

  • ♠️ Adjustment of the spike collision zones to make them a little smaller, and jumps over spikes more pleasant

  • 📜 Added missing names to credits

  • ⚾ Fixed a bug on St0nks' homerun that allowed him to trigger it several times in a row on the same target

