🗣️ Added sound parameter to choose frequency of narrator's voices in levels (Always / First try only / Never)

⚡ Improved performance in all levels time- attack levels in the game

💎 Adjustment of the diamond trophy on the "Cannonball" level to make it a little easier

🪲 Correction of a rare bug causing the end-of-demo screen to appear in the client player even when playing with the full version of the game

🟣 Adjustment of the gas speed in several Rumble Jungle XION levels to make them a little easier

♠️ Adjustment of the spike collision zones to make them a little smaller, and jumps over spikes more pleasant

📜 Added missing names to credits