Hello Exorcists!
Content Update and Graphic Fixes:
- Skip Progression: Following requests from many players, you can now skip progression! All entities and mission types are now available to you, as well as previously locked difficulties. But be careful — this doesn’t mean you’ll have the funds to succeed in all these contracts. Only “Normal” and “Rescue” contracts provide you with free equipment — don’t forget that.
To access this, go to the third page of the encyclopedia and choose your destiny… or turn back. You can also tap on your level on the tablet home screen.
Multi-Entity Rescue Contract: You’ve been urgently called to rescue a team in distress. Be careful — multiple entities haunt the area! Their equipment is scattered around the contract site, but you won’t be able to bring your own. Stay alert!
Surprise Contract: Tired of thinking, waiting for the right moment, and picking the right mission? It’s time to take on a random contract! Let luck decide for you by clicking in the center of the random contracts and be sent on a surprise mission.
New colors for the Will-o'-the-Wisp, which previously felt limited.
Graphic optimizations (software update)
Text display optimizations (boards, tablet, environment, etc.)
Translations other than English and French were done using Google Translate.
