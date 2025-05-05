Hello Exorcists!

Content Update and Graphic Fixes:

To access this, go to the third page of the encyclopedia and choose your destiny… or turn back. You can also tap on your level on the tablet home screen.

Multi-Entity Rescue Contract: You’ve been urgently called to rescue a team in distress. Be careful — multiple entities haunt the area! Their equipment is scattered around the contract site, but you won’t be able to bring your own. Stay alert!

Surprise Contract: Tired of thinking, waiting for the right moment, and picking the right mission? It’s time to take on a random contract! Let luck decide for you by clicking in the center of the random contracts and be sent on a surprise mission.

New colors for the Will-o'-the-Wisp, which previously felt limited.

Graphic optimizations (software update)

Text display optimizations (boards, tablet, environment, etc.)