5 May 2025 Build 18344637 Edited 5 May 2025 – 10:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bunch of typos and grammatical errors.

Introduced another source of embers earlier in the game

Made searching with the divining ring faster

Added an experimental fix to try and solve the very rare watchers bug..

