Today marks a big day for Captain Blood.

Its story started in early 2000s when the game started development. In early 2010s it was cancelled. Now the game is finally available for gamers.

Captain Blood is the game of its era with all its charm and flaws. If you are a fan of pirates, hack’n’slash and retro vibes - we believe that’s the game for you. What’s more important, we hope it will make you smile at least a few times and give positive moments.

If you're still not certain about the game, we got you covered — the demo has been updated to match the release build, so you can give it a proper try before boarding full-time.

For those who want to play it on Steam Deck - do it. The game fully supports it. The interface, font size, controller support, and resolution have been adapted to provide the best possible experience from day one.

We hope you enjoy the game and thanks for your support.