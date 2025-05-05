Update 0.0.6 – Attachments, polish, and the foundation for what's next
One step closer to a deeper, clearer, and more strategic experience
New Features
-
Added weapon attachment system and a modification table.
-
Attachments now affect the stats of equipped weapons.
-
Added error sound in the shop when purchase or sale is not possible.
-
Added sound in the raid menu if the player doesn't have enough money.
-
Display of ammo type used by the current weapon added to the main UI.
-
Adjusted position and size of weapon info in the main UI.
Adjustments & Improvements
-
Changed the color of the P9 for better visual distinction.
-
Zombie hearing distance reduced from 6500 to 6000 units.
-
Minimum distance required between a player and a spawn point to activate zombie spawning increased to 2500 units.
-
Fixed footstep sounds.
-
New interaction system:
- Outline becomes visible when the object enters the player's crosshair.
- A prompt with the key and "Interact" appears on screen.
-
Added a wall to prevent players from leaving the colony area.
-
Reduced the size of the player capsule.
Coming Soon...
-
A major rework of the colony and Volygrad is underway – plans are already finalized.
-
Survival mechanics will be expanded: more resources to manage and new player needs to monitor.
-
Human AI enemies will start appearing in the open world – get ready for more intense encounters.
Thanks for all your feedback on the forums and Discord!
👉 Update 0.0.6 sets the stage for the next big steps in Z Ops Deadzone.
Changed files in this update