Major 5 May 2025 Build 18344380 Edited 5 May 2025 – 09:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 0.0.6 – Attachments, polish, and the foundation for what's next

One step closer to a deeper, clearer, and more strategic experience

New Features

  • Added weapon attachment system and a modification table.

  • Attachments now affect the stats of equipped weapons.

  • Added error sound in the shop when purchase or sale is not possible.

  • Added sound in the raid menu if the player doesn't have enough money.

  • Display of ammo type used by the current weapon added to the main UI.

  • Adjusted position and size of weapon info in the main UI.

Adjustments & Improvements

  • Changed the color of the P9 for better visual distinction.

  • Zombie hearing distance reduced from 6500 to 6000 units.

  • Minimum distance required between a player and a spawn point to activate zombie spawning increased to 2500 units.

  • Fixed footstep sounds.

  • New interaction system:

    • Outline becomes visible when the object enters the player's crosshair.
    • A prompt with the key and "Interact" appears on screen.

  • Added a wall to prevent players from leaving the colony area.

  • Reduced the size of the player capsule.

Coming Soon...

  • A major rework of the colony and Volygrad is underway – plans are already finalized.

  • Survival mechanics will be expanded: more resources to manage and new player needs to monitor.

  • Human AI enemies will start appearing in the open world – get ready for more intense encounters.

Thanks for all your feedback on the forums and Discord!
👉 Update 0.0.6 sets the stage for the next big steps in Z Ops Deadzone.

