Major 5 May 2025 Build 18344117
Update notes

The game has almost doubled in size! This is the first of four major updates that will increase the size of Path of the Ory

New
-4 new enemies including the Dark Lord
-New Levels- Under world - Venor's Temple - The Mad King Sea - Dark Market
-New Story sections
-new art, characters and music
-Portals

Enemies

-Bandits
-Skeleton Boss
-Demons
-Dark Lord

Fixed

-Map Name issue
-Animation stopping on intro
-Collision in the field

Fixing

-Battle Backgrounds on new levels
-New map's mini maps need to be fixed
-Main Map
-Leveling out the end
-Music volume and volume levels

Adding

-Main world levels
-More portals
-More story
-More enemies
-Cutscene text where needed

I am doing hotfixes now and testing stuff. Let me know if any thing breaks or you guys want me to work on anything specific.

