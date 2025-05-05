The game has almost doubled in size! This is the first of four major updates that will increase the size of Path of the Ory

New

-4 new enemies including the Dark Lord

-New Levels- Under world - Venor's Temple - The Mad King Sea - Dark Market

-New Story sections

-new art, characters and music

-Portals

Enemies

-Bandits

-Skeleton Boss

-Demons

-Dark Lord

Fixed

-Map Name issue

-Animation stopping on intro

-Collision in the field

Fixing

-Battle Backgrounds on new levels

-New map's mini maps need to be fixed

-Main Map

-Leveling out the end

-Music volume and volume levels

Adding

-Main world levels

-More portals

-More story

-More enemies

-Cutscene text where needed

I am doing hotfixes now and testing stuff. Let me know if any thing breaks or you guys want me to work on anything specific.