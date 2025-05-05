The game has almost doubled in size! This is the first of four major updates that will increase the size of Path of the Ory
New
-4 new enemies including the Dark Lord
-New Levels- Under world - Venor's Temple - The Mad King Sea - Dark Market
-New Story sections
-new art, characters and music
-Portals
Enemies
-Bandits
-Skeleton Boss
-Demons
-Dark Lord
Fixed
-Map Name issue
-Animation stopping on intro
-Collision in the field
Fixing
-Battle Backgrounds on new levels
-New map's mini maps need to be fixed
-Main Map
-Leveling out the end
-Music volume and volume levels
Adding
-Main world levels
-More portals
-More story
-More enemies
-Cutscene text where needed
I am doing hotfixes now and testing stuff. Let me know if any thing breaks or you guys want me to work on anything specific.
