Dear explorer,

Hello, explorers, we have pushed a small update package to optimize and fix the following issues:

·Added Beehive and Moth Swarm to the nest outside the Sticky Village on the sixth floor;

·Fixed the problem that the boss nest on the sixth floor may not be able to be entered again;

·Fixed the problem that some trap units cannot be destroyed;

·Fixed the problem that Ant Nest can be blown up;

