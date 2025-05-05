Why did we introduce casual lobbies?

From the ingame data to feedback directly from you: It is clear most new players don't want play with high skilled players in their first match. So we needed a solution for that. There are other options - sure. But with a "small" playerbase (we are still so happy about ~25k daily active player in the last couple days) something like SBMM is not feasible. Casual lobbies were intended as a short time replacement only for new players.

What happened?

Casual lobbies - no matter the exact reason - were MUCH more queued than expected. This did what we tried to prevent - splitting the playerbase. That was NOT our intention - we just tried to allow new players to get warm with the game until they go into normal lobbies.

What are we changing to fix it?

Ranked is getting disabled for now because its just not played enough right now (a reintroduction with proper ranks and rewards will be come when the playerbase is more stable). We will change how casual lobbies are selected for new players: A new settings will have three modes [Automatic, Casual, Normal]. It will default to automatic and lead to the following behavior: Players from level 1-5 will get into casual games and players above will get into normal queues. You can edit this setting to override whatever you want to play. In the midterm we will add more metadata for our systems in order to get proper indicators for such decisions.

We will be able to tweak queue settings live based on the queue times and act accordingly.

We are also working on the fixing all the bugs that appeared. Hopefully we will have the update ready tomorrow. We’re not a AAA studio with hundreds of devs. We’re a small team building this game with you, not just for you. We truly appreciate your passion – even when it’s critical – and we’re doing our best to respond fast and transparently.

In addition we also added dynamic zone times so that if there are some matches with less players the action is more condensed.

Patchnotes