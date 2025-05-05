This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Stellaris: BioGenesis - the first episode of Stellaris: Season 09 - is available now!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/3417870

BioGenesis, the first episode in Stellaris: Season 09, allows you to step into the role of a master geneticist, sculpting the galaxy to your design with living ships, engineered ecosystems, and enhanced species. Forge new paths with unparalleled bioengineering tools to create a civilization that thrives on adaptability and evolution – or exploit these tools to dominate the stars.

But beware, the wonders of life may harbor unforeseen dangers, including ancient threats lurking in the depths of space. The line between creator and creation blurs as you unravel the mysteries of life itself, unlocking the power to forge a living weapon capable of reshaping the galaxy – or devouring it.

Evolution had its chance. Now it’s your turn.

Explore the changes to your society as your scientists master the power of your species’ genome, pursuing one of three new Genetic Ascension paths in the BioMorphosis Situation: Purity, Cloning or Mutation, each with their own advanced government authorities.

Will you man the bulwarks, with the Starlit Citadel origin, become what you eat with the Evolutionary Predators origin, or play as a living, sapient planet with the unique Wilderness origin?

They’re made of.. Meat?

BioGenesis also features two new Bioship shipsets, each with three growth stages that become more powerful over time. Each class of Bioship has a distinct role in combat, from the aggressive short-ranged attacks of the Mauler, to the support and debuff abilities of the Weaver, the waves of strike craft disgorged by the Harbringers, to the long-range devastation caused by the X-class weapons on the Stinger. These are the Bioships you’ve been waiting for.

BioGenesis includes:

Gestalt Hive Empires (also unlocked by Utopia)

Two biological Shipsets with distinct mechanics from traditional spacecraft

Three new Origins Evolutionary Predators - Push the boundaries of Species Traits by unlocking and combining unique phenotype abilities to craft the ultimate adaptive empire. Wilderness Starlit Citadel

Civics Genetic Identification Crowdsourcing Familiar Face Aerospace Adaptation Shared Genetics Civil Education Bodysnatchers

Deep Space Citadel Megastructure

Biological Ascension (also unlocked by Utopia) Expanded with BioGenesis to include a mutable tradition tree that reflects your path through Ascension

Exploration of the effects of Biological Ascension on society

Advanced Government Forms

16 new genetic Species Traits, including phenotype-based traits

Portraits that change based on pop strata and leader level

The Splintered Hive Fallen Empire

Two Diplomatic Rooms and City Sets

7 music tracks

And a new Player Crisis Path: Behemoth Fury. Driven to create the ultimate lifeform, your society must confront a terrible question - is it better to create a monster… or become one?

Stellaris: BioGenesis is also available as part of Stellaris: Season 09. Season 09 includes all of the major content releasing for Stellaris this year: BioGenesis (Available Now!), Shadows of the Shroud (coming Q3 2025), and the Infernals Species Pack (coming Q4 2025), plus the bonus Stargazer portrait, and a 20% discount!

