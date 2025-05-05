 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18343656
Update notes via Steam Community

Exploration should be challenging, but it's important to strike a balance between challenge and fun. We're experimenting with improving player's ability to track their own progress in-game, starting with our freshly re-designed Torch Hunt and placing more area-scanning objects around the over world.

Patchlist

  • Torch hunt quest has been replaced with Obelisks

  • Can now scan the area to get a hint for the location of remaining Obelisks

  • Add scanners to every major region

  • Improve stability and reliability of scanners

  • Improve scanner interface, bringing it in line with other actors

  • Update scanner design to something more legible

  • Fix whale totem glow & echo not responding properly to direction

  • Improve the way gliding & transformation are taught in the tutorial

  • Fix the Mountain being a few meters too low

  • Clean up some leftover meshes

  • Improve nighttime visibility

  • Hedaad collected dialogue no longer triggers inappropriately

  • Improve timer visibility

  • Tuck piece of iron back in

Coming next- strengthening the direction of the main quest & the relationship between the trapped whale and clearing corruption

