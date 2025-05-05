Exploration should be challenging, but it's important to strike a balance between challenge and fun. We're experimenting with improving player's ability to track their own progress in-game, starting with our freshly re-designed Torch Hunt and placing more area-scanning objects around the over world.
Patchlist
-
Torch hunt quest has been replaced with Obelisks
-
Can now scan the area to get a hint for the location of remaining Obelisks
-
Add scanners to every major region
-
Improve stability and reliability of scanners
-
Improve scanner interface, bringing it in line with other actors
-
Update scanner design to something more legible
-
Fix whale totem glow & echo not responding properly to direction
-
Improve the way gliding & transformation are taught in the tutorial
-
Fix the Mountain being a few meters too low
-
Clean up some leftover meshes
-
Improve nighttime visibility
-
Hedaad collected dialogue no longer triggers inappropriately
-
Improve timer visibility
-
Tuck piece of iron back in
Coming next- strengthening the direction of the main quest & the relationship between the trapped whale and clearing corruption
Changed files in this update