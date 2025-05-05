Exploration should be challenging, but it's important to strike a balance between challenge and fun. We're experimenting with improving player's ability to track their own progress in-game, starting with our freshly re-designed Torch Hunt and placing more area-scanning objects around the over world.

Patchlist

Torch hunt quest has been replaced with Obelisks

Can now scan the area to get a hint for the location of remaining Obelisks

Add scanners to every major region

Improve stability and reliability of scanners

Improve scanner interface, bringing it in line with other actors

Update scanner design to something more legible

Fix whale totem glow & echo not responding properly to direction

Improve the way gliding & transformation are taught in the tutorial

Fix the Mountain being a few meters too low

Clean up some leftover meshes

Improve nighttime visibility

Hedaad collected dialogue no longer triggers inappropriately

Improve timer visibility

Tuck piece of iron back in

Coming next- strengthening the direction of the main quest & the relationship between the trapped whale and clearing corruption