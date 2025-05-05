Chapter 3 Patch 1 - Improved Fun
Added new playable character Arthur, Zimmer Fu expert.
Improved enemy path finding when enemies or the player are on different floors.
Improved enemy path finding with stairs.
Improved camera on Stage 1 of chapter 3 to zoom out while on the blacony
Improved camera on Stage 8 of chapter 3 to zoom out while on the blacony and in the outside upstairs section
Improved camera on multiplayer
Improved camera smoothing when being thrown
Improved camera smoothing when throwing with people like Mina
Massive improvement to Ragdolls, should shop
Improved enemy AI, they will not try and change attack sides if they are too close, which fixes issues with them ending up completely over you.
Increased close attack range to cover situations when an enemy is over you or very close.
Fixed Ragdoll glitching when the falling enemy failed to fully ragdoll due to the character incorrectly attempting to return to a stance.
Fixed Ragdoll glitching when the falling enemy failed to fully ragdoll due to the character velocity check incorrectly using the velocity of the limb rather than the central moving body.
Adjusted character recovery, ragdolled characters would sometimes stop mid fall to recover now they will recover while falling.
Fixed issue with the Wraiths hair not animating correctly
Fixed issue with Pennys hair not animating correctly
Fixed issue with hair sometimes making characters fall funny
Fixed issue with body colliders not quite being aligned correctly
Fixed Vin doing reduced damage compared to other characters
Fixed Characters looking up for no reason on balconies.
Fixed small beaker in stage 1 of chapter 3 not working properly as a weapon.
Fixed an issue with Dodge going the wrong way
Fixed issue with some enemies wandering off.
Fixed Player going off edge of screen when ragdolled
Fixed Cobras bizare Mohawk (Chaper 1 Stage 3)
Stage 1-8
Keyboard on desk had duplicate colliders.
The next update should be within a week or so.
Thanks as always for your continued support and for playing We Could Be Heroes!
Jon
