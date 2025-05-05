Chapter 3 Patch 1 - Improved Fun

Added new playable character Arthur, Zimmer Fu expert.

Improved enemy path finding when enemies or the player are on different floors.

Improved enemy path finding with stairs.

Improved camera on Stage 1 of chapter 3 to zoom out while on the blacony

Improved camera on Stage 8 of chapter 3 to zoom out while on the blacony and in the outside upstairs section

Improved camera on multiplayer

Improved camera smoothing when being thrown

Improved camera smoothing when throwing with people like Mina

Massive improvement to Ragdolls, should shop

Improved enemy AI, they will not try and change attack sides if they are too close, which fixes issues with them ending up completely over you.

Increased close attack range to cover situations when an enemy is over you or very close.

Fixed Ragdoll glitching when the falling enemy failed to fully ragdoll due to the character incorrectly attempting to return to a stance.

Fixed Ragdoll glitching when the falling enemy failed to fully ragdoll due to the character velocity check incorrectly using the velocity of the limb rather than the central moving body.

Adjusted character recovery, ragdolled characters would sometimes stop mid fall to recover now they will recover while falling.

Fixed issue with the Wraiths hair not animating correctly

Fixed issue with Pennys hair not animating correctly

Fixed issue with hair sometimes making characters fall funny

Fixed issue with body colliders not quite being aligned correctly

Fixed Vin doing reduced damage compared to other characters

Fixed Characters looking up for no reason on balconies.

Fixed small beaker in stage 1 of chapter 3 not working properly as a weapon.

Fixed an issue with Dodge going the wrong way

Fixed issue with some enemies wandering off.

Fixed Player going off edge of screen when ragdolled

Fixed Cobras bizare Mohawk (Chaper 1 Stage 3)

Stage 1-8

Keyboard on desk had duplicate colliders.

The next update should be within a week or so.

Thanks as always for your continued support and for playing We Could Be Heroes!

Jon