Hello, everyone!
Update 7 - Ziplines & Tubeways releases on May 8, 2025. That’s this Thursday!
To prepare for that, we’ve just deployed a small patch to the experimental branch.
Power Shafts
- Added visualizations for a few missing Power Shaft connections.
Misc.
-
Added the link to the Update 7 Steam patch notes to the main menu. The link will stay broken for now but will work as soon as the update goes live.
-
The game no longer logs drive information, which could slow down launching the game with cloud disks connected.
Changed depots in experimental branch