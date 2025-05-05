 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18343538 Edited 5 May 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

Update 7 - Ziplines & Tubeways releases on May 8, 2025. That’s this Thursday!

To prepare for that, we’ve just deployed a small patch to the experimental branch.

Power Shafts

  • Added visualizations for a few missing Power Shaft connections.

Misc.

  • Added the link to the Update 7 Steam patch notes to the main menu. The link will stay broken for now but will work as soon as the update goes live.

  • The game no longer logs drive information, which could slow down launching the game with cloud disks connected.

Changed depots in experimental branch

