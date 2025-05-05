 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18343457 Edited 5 May 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's in this build:

  • UI updates

  • fixed some issues with the leaderboard

  • added some sound effects

  • added 2 new levels

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3111121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3111122
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3111123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link