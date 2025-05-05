 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18343435
Update notes via Steam Community
Card Balance Changes
  • Academy cost increased [0 -> 3].
  • Lyceum cost increased [0 -> 1].
  • Plaster Cast cost decreased [1 -> 0].
  • Pesticide cost decreased [2 -> 1] can no longer can target battle spells.
  • Overseer Attack buffs will now be applied before any forced attacks occur.
  • Quartermaster cost increased [3 -> 4].
  • Petri Dish now reads "Start of Round: Obtain a Microbiome." Microbiome reads: "Start of Round: Draw a card."
Encounter Balance Changes
  • Moon-3 is now much much harder to cheese by pulling your minions back and ending round.
  • Bee Keepers given +2 Attack.
  • Battle of The Bands now summons just 1 battle spell by default.
  • Lab Incidents given +1/+2.
  • Right-most final fight minion replaced with a Deathtouch minion. Taunt minions given -20 Health and Shield.
  • Minions re-summoned by Curse of Moonlight will no longer have higher priority when choosing the attacker.
Bug Fixes
  • Medal Detector now works correctly with Petri Dish.
  • 1/1 Cleave Crows now work with Sonia, Overseer, and Moonlight Enchantress. They're also less prone to getting stuck in weird places.

