Card Balance Changes
- Academy cost increased [0 -> 3].
- Lyceum cost increased [0 -> 1].
- Plaster Cast cost decreased [1 -> 0].
- Pesticide cost decreased [2 -> 1] can no longer can target battle spells.
- Overseer Attack buffs will now be applied before any forced attacks occur.
- Quartermaster cost increased [3 -> 4].
- Petri Dish now reads "Start of Round: Obtain a Microbiome." Microbiome reads: "Start of Round: Draw a card."
Encounter Balance Changes
- Moon-3 is now much much harder to cheese by pulling your minions back and ending round.
- Bee Keepers given +2 Attack.
- Battle of The Bands now summons just 1 battle spell by default.
- Lab Incidents given +1/+2.
- Right-most final fight minion replaced with a Deathtouch minion. Taunt minions given -20 Health and Shield.
- Minions re-summoned by Curse of Moonlight will no longer have higher priority when choosing the attacker.
Bug Fixes
- Medal Detector now works correctly with Petri Dish.
- 1/1 Cleave Crows now work with Sonia, Overseer, and Moonlight Enchantress. They're also less prone to getting stuck in weird places.
Changed files in this update