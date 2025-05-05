-
Added ducks and chicks to the scenes.
-
Expanded the range of skills.
-
Increased the range of normal attacks (sword swing).
-
Increased the damage dealt by bosses to other monsters.
-
Adjusted the spawn rate and types of monsters in boss stages.
-
Minor numerical tweaks.
May 5th Update Notes:
