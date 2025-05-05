 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18343335
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added ducks and chicks to the scenes.

  • Expanded the range of skills.

  • Increased the range of normal attacks (sword swing).

  • Increased the damage dealt by bosses to other monsters.

  • Adjusted the spawn rate and types of monsters in boss stages.

  • Minor numerical tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3697411
