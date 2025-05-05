I wound up sick over the weekend and was unable to add all that I'd wanted. I focused on more menial tasks.

Xbox controllers seem to function properly now, as well as the NO HORSEPLAY achievement.

Non-xbox style controllers seem to mostly work but their inputs are not where they should be.

Added some props and supplies to the environment

Added some subtle lights to objects that players were not noticing even when they appeared on screen

Heavily optimized several textures, which should increase performance on lower-end hardware.

I had planned on adding "load from previous checkpoint" but now that there is a prompt to search the environment on death I feel that "soft-locking" is significantly more difficult.

Up next are keybinds, and non-xbox controller support so that I can tag this game as supporting controllers.

I will also be working on improving the environment and adding post-game content.

Thank you again for playing. My students and I have been very happy to see others enjoying the game.