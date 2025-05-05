This update lays the groundwork for upcoming UI improvements:

Unified Messaging: The Action Log and Chat Messenger now share the same space. You can switch between them using tabs.

New Item UI: We've introduced a redesigned item interface where the Action Log and Action Widgets used to be. The original item bag in the Player Track tab is still accessible—for now. Please try out the new system and share any feedback before we fully transition away from the old one.

Room for More: We’ve prepared space for future UI additions—stay tuned for what's coming next!

Thanks again for your patience and continued support!