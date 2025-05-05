 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18343138 Edited 5 May 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update lays the groundwork for upcoming UI improvements:

Unified Messaging: The Action Log and Chat Messenger now share the same space. You can switch between them using tabs.

New Item UI: We've introduced a redesigned item interface where the Action Log and Action Widgets used to be. The original item bag in the Player Track tab is still accessible—for now. Please try out the new system and share any feedback before we fully transition away from the old one.

Room for More: We’ve prepared space for future UI additions—stay tuned for what's coming next!

Thanks again for your patience and continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3208471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link