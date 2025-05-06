 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18342885 Edited 6 May 2025 – 11:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change Log for DDVR Update 01.01.208

  • Added Angelic Smite to PVE and PVP

  • Added weapon rigid-body sync code in PvP to address weapon de-sync issue on horse back.

  • Further refined grappling code in PvP

  • Reversed player ragdoll physics

  • Fixed AI ragdoll settings.

  • optimizing network horse riding

  • Added rein options to the preference setting in WOD home map

  • Fixed the bug that weapon stats display in WOD weapon shop won't show up

  • Fixed the bug that in PvP player on horse back will appear jittering to the other player.

  • Fixed the bug that sometimes PvP results are incorrect on Victory/Defeat.

  • Revised grab codes in PvP for better physics.

  • Fixed kick button displayed on client players in party room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1932361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link