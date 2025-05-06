Change Log for DDVR Update 01.01.208

Added Angelic Smite to PVE and PVP

Added weapon rigid-body sync code in PvP to address weapon de-sync issue on horse back.

Further refined grappling code in PvP

Reversed player ragdoll physics

Fixed AI ragdoll settings.

optimizing network horse riding

Added rein options to the preference setting in WOD home map

Fixed the bug that weapon stats display in WOD weapon shop won't show up

Fixed the bug that in PvP player on horse back will appear jittering to the other player.

Fixed the bug that sometimes PvP results are incorrect on Victory/Defeat.

Revised grab codes in PvP for better physics.