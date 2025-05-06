Change Log for DDVR Update 01.01.208
-
Added Angelic Smite to PVE and PVP
-
Added weapon rigid-body sync code in PvP to address weapon de-sync issue on horse back.
-
Further refined grappling code in PvP
-
Reversed player ragdoll physics
-
Fixed AI ragdoll settings.
-
optimizing network horse riding
-
Added rein options to the preference setting in WOD home map
-
Fixed the bug that weapon stats display in WOD weapon shop won't show up
-
Fixed the bug that in PvP player on horse back will appear jittering to the other player.
-
Fixed the bug that sometimes PvP results are incorrect on Victory/Defeat.
-
Revised grab codes in PvP for better physics.
-
Fixed kick button displayed on client players in party room.
Changed files in this update