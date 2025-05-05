New Features
Player Profile and Brawler Menu
I have set up a new menu system enabling players to see profile stats as well as deep dive into brawler. This will be the base system for customizing brawlers and adjusting upcoming cosmetics.
Loadouts
Brawler loadouts can now be created in the new Brawler Menu. Loadouts will allow for the customization of Brawlers through equipment. The base available items are focused on stat updates, but there will be more unique functional items in the future.
General
-
Updated Skill Tooltips
-
Updated Skill Damage Calculation tooltips to show equipment stat interactions
-
Update Brawler profiles
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Aimed Shot Sound Attenuation
-
Fixed bug causing CPU players to attack dead targets
-
Fixed bug causing gamepad input while using mouse and keyboard
-
Fixed bug where Wraith’s Apparition would stop hit flash fx
-
Fixed bug where Critical Strike Chance value would not show
-
Fixed bug on Target Trash Campaign map causing slow times to get no rating
Tutorial
- Fixed collisions of mail boxes
Campaign
-
Changed visual style of 3D environment on campaign map to reduce rendering load
-
Updated UI for consistency across game
Levels
Manor
- Added arena edge shadow
Alchemists Store
- Added toxic fumes to middle lane
Changed files in this update