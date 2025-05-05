New Features

Player Profile and Brawler Menu

I have set up a new menu system enabling players to see profile stats as well as deep dive into brawler. This will be the base system for customizing brawlers and adjusting upcoming cosmetics.

Loadouts

Brawler loadouts can now be created in the new Brawler Menu. Loadouts will allow for the customization of Brawlers through equipment. The base available items are focused on stat updates, but there will be more unique functional items in the future.

General

Updated Skill Tooltips

Updated Skill Damage Calculation tooltips to show equipment stat interactions

Update Brawler profiles

Bug Fixes

Fixed Aimed Shot Sound Attenuation

Fixed bug causing CPU players to attack dead targets

Fixed bug causing gamepad input while using mouse and keyboard

Fixed bug where Wraith’s Apparition would stop hit flash fx

Fixed bug where Critical Strike Chance value would not show

Fixed bug on Target Trash Campaign map causing slow times to get no rating

Tutorial

Fixed collisions of mail boxes

Campaign

Changed visual style of 3D environment on campaign map to reduce rendering load

Updated UI for consistency across game

Levels

Manor

Added arena edge shadow

Alchemists Store