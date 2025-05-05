1.Jim can now continue dialogue after obtaining the wig.
2.Increased visibility range during status changes; distortion effects from monsters are reduced in the "red" state.
3.Using petals on NPCs no longer consumes petal count.
4.Added additional guidance text in certain sections.
Patch Update v1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
