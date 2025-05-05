 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18342797 Edited 5 May 2025 – 06:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Jim can now continue dialogue after obtaining the wig.
2.Increased visibility range during status changes; distortion effects from monsters are reduced in the "red" state.
3.Using petals on NPCs no longer consumes petal count.
4.Added additional guidance text in certain sections.

