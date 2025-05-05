 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18342761
Update notes via Steam Community

REMOVE: shitty soundtrack.
ADD: you can lesson to diffuse agency (metal ) if you play R.
UPDATE: environment is being healed.
UPDATE: removed extra sky reflections improved fps
ADD: you can leave messages in the city for everyone! (by pressing the letter P).
ADD: more datatokens everywhere, enemies also drop the tokens they been stealing.
REMEMBER: if its night use the lantern (L)

