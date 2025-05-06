 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18342737 Edited 6 May 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

更新内容：
1.增加七星鱼包
2.增加新的水草：碗莲
3.增加3个鱼缸
4.增加4种沉木
5.实现部分优化

Update content:

  1. Added seven-star fish pack
  2. Added new water plants: lotus
  3. Added 3 fish tanks
  4. Added 4 types of driftwood
  5. Implemented some optimizations

