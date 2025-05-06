更新内容：
1.增加七星鱼包
2.增加新的水草：碗莲
3.增加3个鱼缸
4.增加4种沉木
5.实现部分优化
Update content:
- Added seven-star fish pack
- Added new water plants: lotus
- Added 3 fish tanks
- Added 4 types of driftwood
- Implemented some optimizations
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
更新内容：
1.增加七星鱼包
2.增加新的水草：碗莲
3.增加3个鱼缸
4.增加4种沉木
5.实现部分优化
Update content:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update