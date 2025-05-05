 Skip to content

Major 5 May 2025 Build 18342726 Edited 5 May 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve improved everything that makes Backrooms terrifying:

  • Flashlight — brighter, more realistic, and more crucial than ever. Light saves.
  • NPCs — now smarter, faster, and more aggressive. Run.
  • Camera shake — reworked to enhance immersion without getting in the way.
  • New details, sounds, and optimizations to make the nightmare feel even tighter.

Welcome back. How long you’ll last — that’s up to you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3424830/Backrooms_MultiVerses/

