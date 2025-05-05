We’ve improved everything that makes Backrooms terrifying:
- Flashlight — brighter, more realistic, and more crucial than ever. Light saves.
- NPCs — now smarter, faster, and more aggressive. Run.
- Camera shake — reworked to enhance immersion without getting in the way.
- New details, sounds, and optimizations to make the nightmare feel even tighter.
Welcome back. How long you’ll last — that’s up to you.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3424830/Backrooms_MultiVerses/
Changed files in this update