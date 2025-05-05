Release Highlights

This update focuses on improving gameplay flow, fixing critical issues, and enhancing localization support.

Bug Fixes

Fixed end credits broken button that prevented some players from properly returning to the main menu

Resolved screen shake centering issues, particularly noticeable during extended play sessions

Fixed flow control problems in multiple story scenarios:

Shift 5 intro sequence

Shift 9 progression

Shift 10 intro sequence

Final confrontation scene formatting

Localization Improvements

Added translation support for passport fields

Implemented translation key system for passport display

Uploaded new Godot translation files

Added first pass of passport translations for all supported languages

Gameplay Balance

Fixed perfect stamp exploit that allowed unintended scoring opportunities

Added playtesters to improve game balance

Technical Maintenance

Updated obsolete import references to improve performance and stability

Thank you for your continued support! We're committed to making Spud Customs the best potato immigration simulator possible!