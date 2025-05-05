Release Highlights
This update focuses on improving gameplay flow, fixing critical issues, and enhancing localization support.
Bug Fixes
Fixed end credits broken button that prevented some players from properly returning to the main menu
Resolved screen shake centering issues, particularly noticeable during extended play sessions
Fixed flow control problems in multiple story scenarios:
Shift 5 intro sequence
Shift 9 progression
Shift 10 intro sequence
Final confrontation scene formatting
Localization Improvements
Added translation support for passport fields
Implemented translation key system for passport display
Uploaded new Godot translation files
Added first pass of passport translations for all supported languages
Gameplay Balance
Fixed perfect stamp exploit that allowed unintended scoring opportunities
Added playtesters to improve game balance
Technical Maintenance
Updated obsolete import references to improve performance and stability
Thank you for your continued support! We're committed to making Spud Customs the best potato immigration simulator possible!
