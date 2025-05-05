Update Summary

Added Human Enemies - Raiders.

Completed the GOAP AI framework.

Unlocked large map options.

Unlocked 3D Printing skill tree.

Added constructible Battery Charging Station.

Added constructible 3D Printer.

Batteries can now be recharged.

Added magnified scope effect when aiming.

New location: Train Station Raider Camp.

Upgraded zombie limb destruction effects.

Added airflow and sonic wave visual effects.

Lone Raiders may appear inside buildings.

Rooms now spawn miscellaneous clutter on the floor.

New items: Ammo crates, suitcases, clothing, accessories, and more.

Added human corpse texture generation.

Fixed issues with zombie sound effects.

Fixed display errors for wire connections.

Optimized character clothing layer rendering.

Optimized character skin tone settings.

Optimized character models and animations.

Bug fixes, performance optimizations, and other improvements.

Human Enemies - Raiders

A small number of Raiders will randomly spawn across the map.

The new Train Station location will spawn a Raider camp.

Raiders can use all weapons available to players, including firearms, crossbows, bows, and melee weapons.

When forming squads, Raiders will perform tactical maneuvers such as flanking, throwing grenades, and suppressive fire.

GOAP AI

Implemented human AI using the GOAP framework.

Actions are selected through decision trees.

The enemies in the classic FPS game “F.E.A.R.” were also created using the GOAP framework.

Compared to state machines, this more complex decision-making system delivers a more engaging gameplay experience.

Friendly or neutral human NPCs will be updated soon.

Visual Upgrades

High-magnification scopes now feature a zoom effect, enlarging the targeted area.

Bullets now have more realistic airflow effects.

Explosions and alarms emit shockwave effects.

Zombie limb destruction effects are now more realistic and precise.

Scope Aiming, simulated lens distortion and chromatic aberration.



3D Printing and Battery Charging

Added two new constructible items.

The Charging Station can recharge batteries.

The 3D Printer can craft various items. (More printable weapons and items will be added in future updates.)

About Async Multiplayer

In future updates, players will be able to upload their current characters to the server.

These characters will appear in other players' games.

