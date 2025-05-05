V. 1.0.3 patch notes
Chess
--Block check now correctly resets valid moves and pins piece
--Game now properly detecting check by pawn
--Check is now visually represented by a pair of swords over the King
--Attacks are not visually represented by a sword over the pieces that can be taken
--Changed Pawn Promotion tiles to include pawn start positions of the opposing player.
--Online - Can now deselect pieces when it’s not your turn.
--Online - Can no longer click to move other player’s pieces
Pieces Tutorial
--Pawn Attack Tutorial - Click to take now displays checkmark
Online
--Player 1 Turn Indicator moved to the left of Steam Icon.
--Added 1 Minute time control
--Clock now correctly resets when rejoining a game or starting a new game, and synched each move.
--Clock now correctly loads player info when starting
--GameOver window now displays the game result
Settings
--SetColor button turns green on color change
--Increased Tile collider size to detect mouse clicks closer to actual side of the tile.
