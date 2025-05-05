V. 1.0.3 patch notes

Chess

--Block check now correctly resets valid moves and pins piece

--Game now properly detecting check by pawn

--Check is now visually represented by a pair of swords over the King

--Attacks are not visually represented by a sword over the pieces that can be taken

--Changed Pawn Promotion tiles to include pawn start positions of the opposing player.

--Online - Can now deselect pieces when it’s not your turn.

--Online - Can no longer click to move other player’s pieces

Pieces Tutorial

--Pawn Attack Tutorial - Click to take now displays checkmark

Online

--Player 1 Turn Indicator moved to the left of Steam Icon.

--Added 1 Minute time control

--Clock now correctly resets when rejoining a game or starting a new game, and synched each move.

--Clock now correctly loads player info when starting

--GameOver window now displays the game result

Settings

--SetColor button turns green on color change

--Increased Tile collider size to detect mouse clicks closer to actual side of the tile.