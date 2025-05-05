Finalizing
The client loading process.
This is the most optimal result I've arrived at.
This month starts the rest of the integration 3D models/buildings trees etc.
Then I will add colliders
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Finalizing
The client loading process.
This is the most optimal result I've arrived at.
This month starts the rest of the integration 3D models/buildings trees etc.
Then I will add colliders
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update