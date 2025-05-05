 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18342377 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

以命相搏不需要能量。
聚宝盆给予额外1背包空间。
紧箍咒牌稀有度改为普通。
金蝉子九世只能献祭自己召唤的NPC。
心满意足稀有度改为罕见。
风火蒲团改为每回合开始全队受到1HP伤害，战斗结束回复8HP。
蛊卵战斗开始生成1蛊虫。
泰山压顶去除HP降低惩罚。
九环锡杖改成邪恶结界每回合降低25%而不是50%。
血流成河不再降低最大HP。
睡眠后下回合八戒的饱食度不降低。
修复蝎子女王销魂蚀骨卡住问题。
唐僧契约或镜像如来恶体时，可以召唤恶体而不是总是善体。
修复一些特效的左右镜像问题。
Bug修复。

Changed files in this update

Windows Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
  Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West Mac Depot 1449072
  Loading history…
