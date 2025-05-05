以命相搏不需要能量。
聚宝盆给予额外1背包空间。
紧箍咒牌稀有度改为普通。
金蝉子九世只能献祭自己召唤的NPC。
心满意足稀有度改为罕见。
风火蒲团改为每回合开始全队受到1HP伤害，战斗结束回复8HP。
蛊卵战斗开始生成1蛊虫。
泰山压顶去除HP降低惩罚。
九环锡杖改成邪恶结界每回合降低25%而不是50%。
血流成河不再降低最大HP。
睡眠后下回合八戒的饱食度不降低。
修复蝎子女王销魂蚀骨卡住问题。
唐僧契约或镜像如来恶体时，可以召唤恶体而不是总是善体。
修复一些特效的左右镜像问题。
Bug修复。
Improvements and bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
以命相搏不需要能量。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West Mac Depot 1449072
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update