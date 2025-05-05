Changes

Readded stores

Stores have a new UI

Readded inns

Inns have a new UI

Changed town generation. Towns are guaranteed to have at least a food store, and additional stores if they have sufficient population

Implemented dice whist as a playable minigame at inns

Created dice cricket, and implemented it as a playable minigame at inns

Added pigs

Bugfixes

Fixed a crash when dropping the last item on the list of inventory items

Ranged weapons no longer lose their bullets when dropped

These last couple weeks had some personal difficulties for me, but I persevered a bit and I think I made some good progress. I'm still working on a bit of the infrastructure to allow quests to be added back in, which is primarily based in improving towns.

You as the player will now have a more sensible experience in towns. Each town will now have one food store (unlike before where half of the stores were food stores). Each town will also have an inn, which allows the player to sleep. Additional stores will be based on population of the town. There will still be differences between towns but they should be slighter.

As a fun mini project for me, I created a new minigame to play at inns, called dice cricket. The rules are something like a cross between darts cricket and Yahtzee. There are nine scoring categories, the numbers 1-6, and the three dice suits from whist: keys, coins, and mushrooms. You earn a hit in a category by getting at least three of a kind for numbers, or getting five matching suits, and you have three rolls to accomplish this. You can get additional hits by getting more of a kind or additional matching suits. In order to score, you must first get three hits to open the category. Once you have opened a category, you score points by hitting it again: 10 plus the number for the number categories, 16 for keys, 14 for coins, and 12 for mushrooms. Your opponent can stop you from scoring in a category by scoring at least three hits to close it. The game is over once the player in the lead has opened (or closed) all categories.



Note the cricket notation in the minigame. It is possible (though rare) to score in two categories at once.

Finally, I added pigs to the game. This may not sound significant, but it will form the backbone of future mob behavior. Right now the pigs wait around, and walk inside their pens. All future mob behavior will be adding complexity to this, whether it is more states for the mobs to be in (searching, working, traveling) or more complex behavior to accomplish in the states (actually pathing, fighting, etc).



It's not much, but it's honest work.

Next few weeks, it will be mostly if not entirely creating mob behavior. Remember to email any questions, comments, and prayer requests you have to roguesofeuropa@protonmail.com, or just leave them in the comments below.